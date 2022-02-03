Martingale Asset Management L P Has $24.81 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,787 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 142.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 135.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

