Martingale Asset Management L P Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,142 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Cerner worth $28,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

CERN stock opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

