Martingale Asset Management L P Has $32.90 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,813 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $32,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $622.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $627.69 and its 200 day moving average is $620.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.95.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

