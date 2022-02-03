Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,085.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,440.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,015.66 and a twelve month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2,334.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

