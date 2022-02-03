Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 126,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,158,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 261.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 248,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

