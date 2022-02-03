Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,770 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

