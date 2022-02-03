Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,539,372,000 after purchasing an additional 177,164 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

NFLX opened at $429.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.04. The company has a market cap of $190.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

