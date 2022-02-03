Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 85,735 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 252.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.35% of FTI Consulting worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,800,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,110,000 after purchasing an additional 137,088 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 113,134 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

