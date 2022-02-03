Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1,044.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 234,768 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.31% of Life Storage worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Life Storage by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $137.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.43. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSI. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

