Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $24,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

