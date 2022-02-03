Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 11,604 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $148.47 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.37. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,965 shares of company stock worth $14,280,048. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.53.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

