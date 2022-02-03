Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 12,606 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.30% of Fair Isaac worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $504.66 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.04 and its 200-day moving average is $431.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

