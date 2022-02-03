Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 16,013 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $31,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRL opened at $343.08 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.02 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.07.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

