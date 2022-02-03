Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 166,288 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,288 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.25% of Albertsons Companies worth $35,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

