Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 203,706 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,706 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.47% of Flowers Foods worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 33,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

