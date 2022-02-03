Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 28,724 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,724 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.52% of Clean Harbors worth $29,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.77 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.