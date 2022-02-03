Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,413 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Alleghany worth $35,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany stock opened at $686.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $581.73 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $665.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $663.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

