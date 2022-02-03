Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 43,405 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,405 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $29,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,197,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

ECL opened at $192.48 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.37 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

