Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 65,397 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,397 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.30% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $33,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,420,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

