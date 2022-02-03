Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 69,743 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,743 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.86.

BDX opened at $256.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.01. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.