Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 85,448 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,448 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.34% of Globant worth $37,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 13.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

GLOB stock opened at $251.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.91. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $191.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

