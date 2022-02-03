Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,392 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.54% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

