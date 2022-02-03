Maryland Capital Management Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

