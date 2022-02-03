Maryland Capital Management Purchases New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $60.16 on Thursday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

