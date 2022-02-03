MASQ (MASQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,692.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $87,692.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.67 or 0.07139314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.64 or 0.99755025 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00054578 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,788,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

