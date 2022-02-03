Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 14,595 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 721,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

