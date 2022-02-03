Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.10 Million Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.05% of Ingredion worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ingredion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

