Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,277 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 773,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,784,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.