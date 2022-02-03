Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,621 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.78% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 897,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,381 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 533,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 524,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,226,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,854,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15.

