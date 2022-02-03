Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNC stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.05.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

