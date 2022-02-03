Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 13,702 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

