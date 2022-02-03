Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $197.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.90. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

