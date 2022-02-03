Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.5% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercard worth $215,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after purchasing an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $396.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.44 and a 200-day moving average of $354.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $389.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

