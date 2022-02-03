Mate Achieves Market Cap of $40,466.30 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Mate has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Mate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Mate has a total market cap of $40,466.30 and approximately $4,387.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.47 or 0.07135814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.69 or 0.99727551 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054217 BTC.

About Mate

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

