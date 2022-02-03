Matrix AI Network Market Cap Hits $4.55 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $434,799.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.70 or 0.00294810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001916 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

