Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.21

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 132129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.