MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22,084.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $861,942.15 and $22,084.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,546.55 or 0.99929047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00077659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00254291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00171220 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00345460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008632 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001506 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001523 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.