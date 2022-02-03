Maxcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Maxcoin has a market cap of $389,824.20 and approximately $48.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,267.94 or 0.99863710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00078582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00254158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00171827 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00340835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001516 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

