Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Maximus has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Maximus’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

