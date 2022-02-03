MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.