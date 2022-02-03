MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target Raised to $77.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.
MXL stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -402.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.
In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
See Also: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.