MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $75.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -402.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.