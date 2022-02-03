McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $271.49 and last traded at $267.55, with a volume of 5711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.46.

The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.42.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 10,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $2,254,882.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,681 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.20 and a 200 day moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

