MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 250,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MediaZest Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.