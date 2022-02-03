Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,417 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $292.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.34 and its 200 day moving average is $340.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

