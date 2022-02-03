Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.16

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and traded as high as $11.60. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

