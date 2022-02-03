Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $845,350.55 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $845,350.55 and approximately $3,807.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00254277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009028 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002239 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

