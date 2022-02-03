MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,887.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,082.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,495.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
