MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,887.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,082.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 680.88 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,495.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after acquiring an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

