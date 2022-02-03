Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.37 Million

Brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report $42.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $41.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $172.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $186.63 million, with estimates ranging from $181.80 million to $193.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $370,792. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

