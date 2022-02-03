Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $112,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

