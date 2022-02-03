Merculet (MVP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $63,599.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049722 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.54 or 0.07095191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00055675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.62 or 0.99754910 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,341,123,897 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

